Raymond James Lowers Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) to Outperform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has $55.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior target price of $60.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $56.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.93.

PLAY stock opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 2.01. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average of $38.70.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $542.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $324,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,592.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 381.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

