Raymond James Reiterates C$26.00 Price Target for Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS)

Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$29.00.

Shares of GOOS opened at C$20.92 on Thursday. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of C$20.01 and a 1 year high of C$32.81. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$22.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.69.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

