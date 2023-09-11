Raymond James Reiterates C$26.00 Price Target for Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS)

Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$29.00.
About Canada Goose
Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.
