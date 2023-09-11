RB Global (TSE:RBA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $89.91

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$89.91 and last traded at C$90.17, with a volume of 5928 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$90.26.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RB Global from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$81.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$78.10.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.22). RB Global had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of C$1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.37 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 4.0583745 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $1.431 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is 99.32%.

In other RB Global news, Senior Officer James Francis Kessler bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$56.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,600.00. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

