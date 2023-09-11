Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO):

9/8/2023 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/8/2023 – American Eagle Outfitters was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/7/2023 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/7/2023 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/7/2023 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $19.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/7/2023 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/7/2023 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $10.50 to $12.50.

9/1/2023 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $18.00 to $22.00.

9/1/2023 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $17.00.

8/30/2023 – American Eagle Outfitters had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2023 – American Eagle Outfitters is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $12.00 to $15.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $19.00.

8/1/2023 – American Eagle Outfitters was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $16.09 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $17.53. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.42.

Get American Eagle Outfitters Inc alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.