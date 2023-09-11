Reviewing Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) & BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG)

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) and BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and BKF Capital Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Asset Management $3.76 billion 3.84 $1.92 billion N/A N/A BKF Capital Group $3.04 million N/A $2.24 million $4.47 5.43

Brookfield Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than BKF Capital Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Asset Management N/A N/A N/A BKF Capital Group 32.36% 23.61% 18.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and BKF Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Brookfield Asset Management and BKF Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Asset Management 1 3 5 1 2.60 BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus price target of $39.13, suggesting a potential upside of 11.85%. Given Brookfield Asset Management’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Brookfield Asset Management is more favorable than BKF Capital Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.9% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brookfield Asset Management beats BKF Capital Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets. In addition, its private equity business offers business, infrastructure, and industrials services; and real estate business, which includes core investments, and transitional and development investments. Further, the company engages in the residential development business including homebuilding, and condominium and land development. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About BKF Capital Group

BKF Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in publicly and privately owned businesses in the United States. The company also provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions advisory, and capital raising services to lower and middle-market companies. It also manufactures and markets data storage system products and power solutions under the Qualstar brand name. BKF Capital Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

