Reviewing Vox Royalty (VOXR) and The Competition

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) is one of 92 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Vox Royalty to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vox Royalty and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vox Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vox Royalty Competitors 749 3021 3840 96 2.43

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 259.26%. Given Vox Royalty’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vox Royalty has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Profitability

Vox Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Vox Royalty pays out -200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 105.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Vox Royalty and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vox Royalty -5.35% -1.59% -1.34% Vox Royalty Competitors -40.47% -4.87% -0.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Vox Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vox Royalty and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vox Royalty $11.08 million $330,000.00 -102.50 Vox Royalty Competitors $4.01 billion -$24.57 million -11.49

Vox Royalty’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Vox Royalty. Vox Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Vox Royalty competitors beat Vox Royalty on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

Vox Royalty Company Profile

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

