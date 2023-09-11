Rivermont Capital Management LP Has $12.96 Million Stake in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Rivermont Capital Management LP grew its position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares during the quarter. Crane comprises approximately 7.1% of Rivermont Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rivermont Capital Management LP owned about 0.20% of Crane worth $12,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CR. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 14.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Crane by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Crane by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 18.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crane stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.86. The stock had a trading volume of 49,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,312. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.05. Crane has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $95.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CR. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

