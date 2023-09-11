Rivermont Capital Management LP Has $5.55 Million Stock Position in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Rivermont Capital Management LP raised its stake in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,237 shares during the quarter. European Wax Center comprises approximately 3.1% of Rivermont Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Rivermont Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.47% of European Wax Center worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in European Wax Center during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in European Wax Center by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in European Wax Center by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in European Wax Center by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in European Wax Center during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, European Wax Center currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

European Wax Center Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of European Wax Center stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $17.06. The stock had a trading volume of 198,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,676. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.97. European Wax Center, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.94, a PEG ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.55.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 40.36% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $59.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.27 million. Sell-side analysts expect that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

European Wax Center Profile

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

