Rivermont Capital Management LP Invests $4.75 Million in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Rivermont Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 199,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,752,000. PROG accounts for about 2.6% of Rivermont Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Rivermont Capital Management LP owned about 0.43% of PROG at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in PROG in the first quarter valued at $1,760,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 10.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the first quarter worth about $942,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 241.7% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

PRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PROG from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of PROG from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of PRG stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $34.11. The stock had a trading volume of 162,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,512. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.86. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $44.81.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $592.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.09 million. PROG had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 5.52%. Equities research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

