Rivermont Capital Management LP Takes $9.24 Million Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Rivermont Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 337,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,000. Vontier makes up 5.1% of Rivermont Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNT. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vontier by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Vontier by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on VNT shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.83.

Vontier Stock Performance

Vontier stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.27. 318,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,692. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.06.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Vontier had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The company had revenue of $764.40 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 5.26%.

Vontier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading

