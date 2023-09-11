Rivermont Capital Management LP Takes Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Rivermont Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000. Bath & Body Works accounts for 0.6% of Rivermont Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 406.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 248.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.74. 1,337,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,520,547. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.08%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Bath & Body Works from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

