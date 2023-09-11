Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.04.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $29.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.65. Roblox has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.69.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). Roblox had a negative net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 399.93%. The business had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,089 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $83,835.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,969.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $83,835.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,969.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 146,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $6,728,930.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $46.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 981,875 shares of company stock worth $32,192,224 in the last ninety days. 27.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 31.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 423.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 70,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 57,084 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at $675,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 400.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 98,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 78,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

