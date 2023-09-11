Roku’s (ROKU) “Positive” Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reissued their positive rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Roku from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Roku from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup cut Roku from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Roku from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Roku from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.17.

Get Roku alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROKU

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of Roku stock opened at $83.47 on Thursday. Roku has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 25.15% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Roku will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Roku

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $521,842.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $7,199,355.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $521,842.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $7,199,355.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $197,629.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,032 shares of company stock worth $1,459,547. 13.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 632,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,747,000 after acquiring an additional 400,200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.