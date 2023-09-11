Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Position Raised by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 62,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Ross Stores by 1,157.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 318,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,760,000 after acquiring an additional 292,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,925,000. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,038,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,146,520.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,790,945.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,866,163.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,199 shares of company stock worth $8,325,441. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.40. The company had a trading volume of 369,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.73. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $122.70.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.39%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

