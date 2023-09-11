Royal Bank of Canada Boosts NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Price Target to $23.95

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $23.95 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. 3M restated a maintains rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of NextGen Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.41.

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 789.33 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. NextGen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $23.69.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $178.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 0.5% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 150,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 30.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

