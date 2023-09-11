Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

RY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. CIBC downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.60.

RY stock opened at $88.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.18. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $104.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.019 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 14.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 28,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth $3,429,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,327,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

