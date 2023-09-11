Royal Bank of Canada Raises UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target to $19.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PATH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UiPath from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.84.

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -57.75 and a beta of 0.69. UiPath has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.13.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $287.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.48 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 15.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.56%. UiPath’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 56,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $1,016,185.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 879,693 shares in the company, valued at $15,808,083.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $620,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,344,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,859,609.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 56,549 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $1,016,185.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 879,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,808,083.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $3,892,635. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $902,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 574,603 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after acquiring an additional 433,493 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 80,737 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 15,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411,371 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $23,386,000 after acquiring an additional 63,985 shares during the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

