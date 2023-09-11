Royce & Associates LP Acquires 36,363 Shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 209,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,363 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Mayville Engineering were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 239.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MEC traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 79,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,196. The company has a market capitalization of $216.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.68. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $16.66.

Mayville Engineering ( NYSE:MEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $138.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 9th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Mayville Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

