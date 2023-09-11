Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stake in Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 3.72% of Acme United worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Acme United during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acme United in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $206,019.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,741.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $104,105.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,818.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $206,019.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,741.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Trading Up 5.7 %

ACU traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.10. 12,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,634. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $96.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Acme United Co. has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $37.99.

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.34 million for the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 2.02%.

Acme United Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.38%.

Acme United Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Further Reading

