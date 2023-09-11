Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stake in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 292,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,698 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in American Outdoor Brands were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOUT. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in American Outdoor Brands by 23.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Outdoor Brands by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Outdoor Brands by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 93,460 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in American Outdoor Brands by 47.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in American Outdoor Brands by 25.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 27,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Trading Up 2.2 %

American Outdoor Brands stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.67. 20,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,547. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.86. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $126.22 million, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

American Outdoor Brands ( NASDAQ:AOUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.95 million. American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. Research analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday.

American Outdoor Brands Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

