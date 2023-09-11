Royce & Associates LP Grows Holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,753 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,155 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.47% of Citizens Community Bancorp worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. 54.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Citizens Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CZWI stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,028. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $107.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

