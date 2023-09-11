Royce & Associates LP Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.38% of SI-BONE worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,954,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,779,000 after acquiring an additional 62,566 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,114,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,606,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,056,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,200,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $33,214.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $33,214.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $59,807.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,938.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,011 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIBN. Truist Financial cut their price target on SI-BONE from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SI-BONE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

SI-BONE Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of SIBN traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,208. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $29.51. The stock has a market cap of $837.17 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 11.68, a quick ratio of 10.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. On average, analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SI-BONE Profile

(Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

Further Reading

