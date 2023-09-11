Royce & Associates LP Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.24% of Encore Capital Group worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sparta 24 Ltd. boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. now owns 258,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,037,000 after acquiring an additional 65,355 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 132,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 460,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,238,000 after buying an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Encore Capital Group Stock Performance

ECPG traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $46.10. The company had a trading volume of 41,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,655. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.15. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -776.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.17). Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $323.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Encore Capital Group news, CFO Jonathan C. Clark sold 41,617 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $2,051,301.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,378,121.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Laura Olle sold 1,040 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.69, for a total value of $50,637.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,441.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Clark sold 41,617 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $2,051,301.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,688 shares in the company, valued at $7,378,121.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

