Royce & Associates LP Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.06% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 18,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 917.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,253,000 after acquiring an additional 47,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.64% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance
Shares of COKE stock traded up $20.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $673.33. The company had a trading volume of 31,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,963. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.03 and a 12 month high of $745.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $667.53 and its 200 day moving average is $619.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.74.
Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $18.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.77% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.93%.
About Coca-Cola Consolidated
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
See Also
