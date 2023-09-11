Royce & Associates LP Purchases 142 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,862,000 after buying an additional 47,493 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,113,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

CSL traded up $25.27 on Monday, reaching $276.63. The company had a trading volume of 811,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,742. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $314.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.69 and its 200 day moving average is $241.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.45. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.15 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Carlisle Companies

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total value of $83,211.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,998.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.