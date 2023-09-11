Royce & Associates LP Purchases 20,000 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRVA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,811,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,996,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,218 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,730 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 71.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 173,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $4,964,167.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,390.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $297,423.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,625,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,104,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 173,633 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $4,964,167.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,390.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 366,071 shares of company stock worth $10,047,175. 57.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRVA shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRVA traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.63. 249,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.07, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.79. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average of $26.50.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.34 million. On average, analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

