Royce & Associates LP Sells 12,199 Shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,054,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,199 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 4.34% of Profire Energy worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 17.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,631,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 392,770 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Profire Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 181,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Profire Energy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,548,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 164,851 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 648,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 110,030 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,078,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 71,330 shares during the period. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Profire Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFIE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. Profire Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $3.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Profire Energy had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Profire Energy, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PFIE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Profire Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Profire Energy from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

