RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded RPT Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on RPT Realty from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $11.26 on Thursday. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $11.54. The company has a market cap of $977.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in RPT Realty by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in RPT Realty by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

