RTX (NYSE:RTX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $78.34

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $78.34 and last traded at $78.75, with a volume of 3513057 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.48.

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Melius downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $111.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048,706 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth about $769,926,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

