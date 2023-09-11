Rune (RUNE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $30,748.27

Rune (RUNE) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Rune token can now be purchased for $1.57 or 0.00006235 BTC on popular exchanges. Rune has a market cap of $30,748.27 and $465.74 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rune has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rune Profile

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rune is rune.game. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.62876047 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

