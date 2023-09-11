Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ryerson from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RYI

Ryerson Price Performance

Ryerson stock opened at $30.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.82. Ryerson has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $44.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryerson will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

Insider Activity at Ryerson

In related news, Director Stephen P. Larson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $147,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryerson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Ryerson by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 113,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 154,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 18,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 1.3% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryerson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.