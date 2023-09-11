Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) PT Raised to GBX 157

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 154 ($1.94) to GBX 157 ($1.98) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sabre Insurance Group to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 93 ($1.17) to GBX 153 ($1.93) in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.08) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 139.60 ($1.76).

Shares of SBRE opened at GBX 152.40 ($1.92) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £381 million, a P/E ratio of 5,080.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 142.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 128.86. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 81.90 ($1.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 166 ($2.10).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13,333.33%.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

