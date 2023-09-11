Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAGE. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $105.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $49.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.14. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,704.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.82%. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sage Therapeutics

In other news, Director Elizabeth Barrett purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $37,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 257.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $134,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

