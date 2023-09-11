Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Reduced by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,338 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $209,294,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 5.9% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 55,264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,041,000 after buying an additional 22,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.86.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,517,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total value of $3,520,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,517,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,166,195 shares of company stock worth $249,318,692 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $224.14. 1,933,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,055,712. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.72. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The stock has a market cap of $218.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

