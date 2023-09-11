Sand Grove Capital Management LLP Acquires New Shares in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 190,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,549,000. Seagen makes up approximately 5.2% of Sand Grove Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP owned 0.10% of Seagen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Seagen in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 61.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Seagen

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total value of $136,261.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,419.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $76,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,966,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total value of $136,261.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,419.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,619 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,275 in the last three months. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SGEN. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SGEN

Seagen Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SGEN stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $207.24. 886,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,946. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.55 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.15. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.08 and a fifty-two week high of $210.50.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $603.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.68 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 33.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Profile

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.