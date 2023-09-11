Sand Grove Capital Management LLP Takes Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,000. News accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sand Grove Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in News by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in News by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in News by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 167,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in News by 3.3% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in News by 2.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at News

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $1,216,840.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 83,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,445.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Marygrace Degrazio sold 9,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $205,614.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,899.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $1,216,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 83,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,445.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 251,966 shares of company stock worth $5,285,380. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

News Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 78.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.63. News Co. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $21.69.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. News had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. News’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on News from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on News in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

