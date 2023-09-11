Sandler Capital Management Buys 448 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sandler Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 0.9% of Sandler Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 103,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,199,000. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,643 shares of company stock worth $13,490,584 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.80. 36,213,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,161,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5,301.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.88 and its 200 day moving average is $103.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

