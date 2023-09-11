Savaria (TSE:SIS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.30

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$14.30 and last traded at C$14.24, with a volume of 12703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Savaria Trading Up 0.2 %

Savaria Dividend Announcement

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.45. The firm has a market cap of C$920.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.23%.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

