Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Schindler from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America cut Schindler from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.75.

SHLAF opened at $222.00 on Thursday. Schindler has a twelve month low of $150.96 and a twelve month high of $244.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.09 and its 200-day moving average is $224.51.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

