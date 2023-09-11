Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

SLB stock opened at $60.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.49. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $85.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $1,807,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $1,807,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,569,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $291,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,381,370.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,673 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 126,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 226,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 441,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,620,000 after buying an additional 87,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

