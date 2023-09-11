SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLS opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.30. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $5.58.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that SELLAS Life Sciences Group will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SELLAS Life Sciences Group

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 13,768 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 36,396 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. 10.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

