SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.
SELLAS Life Sciences Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ SLS opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.30. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $5.58.
SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that SELLAS Life Sciences Group will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SELLAS Life Sciences Group
About SELLAS Life Sciences Group
SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.
