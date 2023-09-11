Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,052 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Shopify by 14.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Shopify from $44.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. CIBC set a $75.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.34.

Shares of SHOP traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,493,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,919,642. The stock has a market cap of $81.56 billion, a PE ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 2.05. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.73 and its 200 day moving average is $55.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

