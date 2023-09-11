Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Acquires 8,516 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,329 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 307,742 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,968,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $491,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 30.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 124,678 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 29,070 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 32.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 131,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 32,206 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,367,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $753,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on VZ. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.84. 4,859,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,719,824. The company has a market cap of $142.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $42.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.10.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

