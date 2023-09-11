Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,456 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for about 1.3% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 19,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.61. 215,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,865. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.14 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.