Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 48.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in American Tower by 629.4% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock traded down $2.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.14. The stock had a trading volume of 256,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,567. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.51. The firm has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a PE ratio of 87.39, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $172.55 and a 52 week high of $265.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

