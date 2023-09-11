Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.50.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,498 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $503,921.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 270,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000.

Shares of SLAB opened at $126.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $194.68.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $244.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.32 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 7.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

