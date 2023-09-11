SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.17.

SITC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on SITE Centers from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Compass Point lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SITE Centers

Insider Buying and Selling at SITE Centers

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $159,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,046.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,644,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,678,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,631,000 after purchasing an additional 316,302 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 18,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in SITE Centers by 79.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 16,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Stock Performance

Shares of SITC stock opened at $13.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $14.63.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.16 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SITE Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.