SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SITC. Compass Point raised their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on SITE Centers from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.17.

SITE Centers Stock Performance

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.78. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.57.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SITE Centers will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 12,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $159,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,046.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SITE Centers

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the first quarter worth $792,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 206.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 83.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 90.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

