Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith Micro Software currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.55.

Smith Micro Software Price Performance

Smith Micro Software stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $99.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 62.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith Micro Software

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMSI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the second quarter worth $1,060,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 301,397 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,619,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,875,000 after acquiring an additional 134,131 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 38.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 127,715 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

