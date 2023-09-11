Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.47

Shares of Snowline Gold Corp. (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.47 and last traded at C$5.40, with a volume of 30960 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.93. The stock has a market cap of C$731.25 million, a P/E ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.58 million during the quarter.

Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.

